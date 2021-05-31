A motorbike repairer who stabbed a mason in the abdomen before robbing him of his mobile phone at Pure water, near Ashongman, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mohammed Toure was sentenced to two years on the charge of causing harm and 15 years on the charge of robbery.

Sentences are, however, to run concurrently.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah found Toure guilty on the two charges at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector William K. Boateng narrated that the complainant Maxwell Awortwi is a mason and a resident of Pure water, a suburb of Ashongman, Accra.

Prosecution said Toure is a resident of Ashongman Estates.

On October 27, 2018, the complainant visited his friend within his vicinity and was returning to the house.

On reaching a junction where there were no street lights, Toure emerged from a house and attacked the complainant with a pair of scissors and collected his Itel mobile phone valued GHC 300.00.

The complainant struggled with the convict and he stabbed him with the pair of scissors in the complainant’s abdomen.

Prosecution said when the complainant began to shout for help, Toure took to his heels and went into hiding.

The complainant managed to report the case at Agbogba Police station and he was issued with a medical form. On arriving at the Hospital, Awortwi was admitted.

Prosecution said three days later, the complainant was discharged from the Hospital and he handed over the medical form to the Police.

Chief Inspector Boateng said on November 22, 2018, Toure resurfaced and with the help of the assemblyman, Emmanuel Tetteh Odai, Toure was nabbed and handed over to the Police at Agbogba.

Prosecution said on November 26, 2018, the matter was referred to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department.

In Toure’s investigations caution statement, he admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness.