Mount Olivet Church Choir at 40: Members charged to disciple others

The Mount Olivet Methodist Church Choir, Dansoman has celebrated its 40th anniversary with a call on its members to disciple others to live like Jesus Christ.

The weeklong celebration, which was held under the theme, “Discipleship: Teaching Everyone to live like Jesus Christ: The Role of the Chorister” was crowned on Sunday with a thanksgiving service in Accra and the awarding of prizes to some members.

The choir would also visit the Rafiki Orphanage at Gyaahadze on Saturday, August 21, 2021 to donate some items.

Madam Cynthia Essibrey-Annan, Chairperson for the Programme Committee and former headmistress of Accra Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, said the Choir had led the Church in all of its services as well as other activities where the Choir‘s services were needed.

“Forty years is no mean achievement. Some of our people have really struggled to sail through. Some are dead, others are still alive.

Some of our members didn’t start with us, but they came to join because of what they have heard about the Choir’s performance,” she added.

Madam Essibrey-Annan said it was the role of the Choir to evangelize through their songs in order to draw more people to Christ and expressed hope that souls would be saved through the celebration.

“The number, 40 has some biblical significance, so we are expecting that by the end of this celebration, we would get a lot of testimonies,” she said.

The Very Reverend Isaac Kweku Sam, Superintendent Minister of the Dansoman Circuit, expressed appreciation to all who made sacrifices towards the building of the Choir and urged them to continue the work of discipleship.

He said the past forty years had been God’s divine preparation for the Choir to enter into a new era where its influence in the society would take an exponential dimension.

“For those who God will place at the helm of leadership in the nearest future, responsibility is placed on you to raise a generation of holistic and transformational leaders to impact every fabric of our society with singing for national transformation, with kingdom and choir principles and virtues,” he added.

Very Rev. Kweku Sam said he was confident that the future of the Choir, although glorious, was challenging and hence charged them to learn the principles of hard work, administration and the traditions of the Church.

He encouraged them to examine their strength and weaknesses and bring out pragmatic strategies that would help them win souls for Christ and also aid in the advancement of the Choir.

Mr Andrew Addy, the Choirmaster admonished them to take stock of their spiritual and physical growth and align themselves in order to become more impactful to the Church and their immediate community, adding, “I pray God leads us into greater heights in our ministry”.

The Mount Olivet Methodist Church Choir was formed in the early part of the year 1974, when people identified as Methodists, gathered at the Round House Anansekrom at St. Martin De Porres School, Dansoman, and took a decision to form a Choral Band to take charge of ministration of songs, hymns, anthems and canticles during their services.

In August 1981, the Choir was registered as a Member of the Association of Methodist Church Choirs, Ghana (GHAMECC) and its anniversary has hence been hinged on the year within which it was registered with GHAMECC.

Currently, the Choir has a total membership of 104.