MP Denies Attacks on Former President Amid Parliamentary Turmoil

A recent uproar in Parliament has ignited debate over political decorum when an MP was accused of directing inflammatory language toward a descendant of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

During a session on February 4, 2025, a voice from the Minority side was heard in the chamber ordering Zenator Rawlings to “sit down, you daughter of a murderer.” The remark, which was defended by its speaker as being based on evidence implicating her father, has since stirred controversy and led many to question the state of political discourse.

Social media quickly became a battleground for accusations, with some users attributing the attack to former Lands and Resources Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor. However, Jinapor has firmly denied the allegations, asserting that he would never resort to such derogatory language. He emphasized that his relationship with the late statesman was marked by respect and mentorship, making it inconceivable that he would engage in any form of verbal denigration.

This incident not only casts a shadow over the proceedings in Parliament but also highlights a broader trend of increasingly personal and vitriolic exchanges in the political arena. While Jinapor’s denial may satisfy his supporters, critics argue that the episode reflects deeper divisions and a worrisome decline in the level of public debate. The heated exchange serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing modern political communication, where personal insults can quickly overshadow substantive policy discussions.

The general public is kindly advised to totally disregard the suggestion that I made unsavory comments about Hon. Dr. Zanetor Rawlings while she was on her feet on the floor of Parliament contributing to a statement.

For the record, the said allegation is absolutely false.

I have utmost respect for Former President Jerry John Rawlings, his family and Dr. Zanetor Rawlings in particular.

While he was alive, President Rawlings was someone who took a great likening and interest in me as a young politician and I had great respect for him as a Ghanaian Statesman.

I have and will not denigrate the Rawlings’s in any form or shape and any Ghanaian for that matter. That is not in my nature.

I have always believed in decent debates and intellectual discourse in Ghanaian public life and Parliament especially, devoid of insults and character assassination!