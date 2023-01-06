Ms. Akwetey is overall best district agricultural director in E/R

Ms Tharzia Numako Akwetey, Director of Agriculture, New Juaben South Municipality (NJSM), has been named the Eastern Region’s best district agriculture director.

She was named the overall winner of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council’s (ERCC) 2022 Excellence Award, which was held in Koforidua in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Department of Agriculture.

Out of 33 district directors of agriculture in the Eastern Region, five are females and 28 are males.

Ms Akwetey was given a plaque of excellence, a chest deep freezer, a 50-inch flat-screen television, a blender, and a kettle for her outstanding performance as the region’s district director of agriculture.

Three additional individuals were named second best district director of agriculture, third best district director of agriculture, and regional best agriculture officer respectively.

“I feel good,” Ms Akwetey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview. “Naturally, I feel blessed because I’ve been working hard without looking back. I like to do my job quickly because I dislike procrastination.”

She noted that this was the third time she had been honoured for her hard work, with this being the ultimate prize.

She has spent the previous 27 years working in several district agricultural offices, beginning as an extension officer, progressing to supervisor until being named district director three years ago.

Despite the fact that she stated that women faced many hurdles, she was able to push through by conquering challenges and working to achieve her objective.

Ms Akwetey urged women to recognise their worth, never give up, and work hard to establish themselves so that they may serve as role models for the younger female generation.