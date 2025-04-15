MTN Ghana Launches Year-Long Initiative to Strengthen SME Growth

MTN Ghana has unveiled a comprehensive year-long program, “MTN SME Accelerate,” aimed at bolstering the competitiveness and sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) nationwide.

The initiative, themed “Business Done Smarter, Faster, and Better,” reflects the telecommunications giant’s ongoing commitment to supporting a sector critical to Ghana’s economic development.

At the launch event in Accra, MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett underscored the importance of SMEs in driving job creation and economic growth across Africa. “SMEs are the backbone of our economy, yet many struggle to access the tools needed to thrive in today’s digital landscape,” he said. “This initiative is designed to bridge that gap through sustained partnerships and resource allocation.”

Angela Mensah Poku, MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, outlined persistent challenges facing SMEs, including limited digital adoption, funding barriers, and skills shortages. She emphasized that extending MTN’s SME support from a month-long campaign to a year-round program would enable deeper engagement. “Sustainability requires more than short-term interventions. We’re building a framework for continuous learning, access, and growth,” she noted.

A focal point of the initiative is the introduction of the “MTN Adwumapa Bundle,” tailored to women-led businesses. The package offers enhanced connectivity solutions and exclusive entry to markets through fairs and pop-up shops, addressing gender-specific barriers in the sector. Margaret Ansei, CEO of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), welcomed the move, stating her organization would collaborate with MTN to advance technology integration among SMEs. “Digital tools are no longer optional—they are vital for scaling operations and reaching new markets,” Ansei said.

Over the next 12 months, MTN plans to roll out expanded training workshops, leadership programs for female entrepreneurs, and nationwide market activations targeting both formal and informal businesses. The initiative will conclude with the MTN SME Grow Africa Awards (SMEGA Awards), recognizing outstanding SME performance.

The launch drew representatives from diplomatic circles, traditional leaders, and business networks, including Bulgarian Consul Nico van Staalduinen and SMEGA Board Member Saalai Manikam, signaling broad institutional support for the program.

MTN Business currently provides SMEs with services such as Yello Biz, MTN Business Messenger, and Microsoft 365 access. Enterprises can contact MTN via toll-free line 100, email, or its website for details.

Ghana’s SME sector, contributing approximately 70% of the country’s GDP and employing over 80% of its workforce, remains pivotal to economic resilience. Yet, digital adoption rates linger below 30% among small businesses, per recent GEA reports. MTN’s expanded initiative aligns with national strategies like the Ghana Digital Economy Policy, which prioritizes tech-driven SME growth.

Similar corporate programs, such as Vodafone Ghana’s “Boost” platform, highlight increasing private-sector recognition of SMEs as engines for inclusive development. While challenges like infrastructure gaps persist, sustained efforts to merge connectivity with capacity-building could redefine Ghana’s entrepreneurial trajectory.