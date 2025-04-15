PACJA Drives Climate Action and Youth Engagement at Africa Sustainability Forum in Uganda

Kampala served as a hub for continental sustainability dialogue this week as the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11) convened policymakers, activists, and development partners from February 9-11.

The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) emerged as a key convener, hosting three high-impact side events that amplified youth voices and strengthened climate governance frameworks.

A centerpiece of PACJA’s engagement was the dynamic town hall meeting at Makerere University, which brought together alumni and new applicants of the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice program. The gathering doubled as the launchpad for the initiative’s fifth cohort, offering young leaders from across the continent training opportunities in climate policy and advocacy. With applications now open, the program continues its mission to equip Africa’s next generation with tools to address the climate crisis.

The alliance further cemented its role as a bridge between institutions through its 6th Climate Talks and SDGs Forum, co-organized with UN Economic Commission for Africa, the African Union, African Development Bank, and ClimDev Africa. These closed-door strategy sessions produced actionable recommendations for aligning climate action with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly focusing on implementation challenges in vulnerable regions.

“Our interventions at ARFSD-11 demonstrate how multistakeholder partnerships can accelerate progress,” noted a PACJA representative. “From empowering youth at Makerere to facilitating high-level policy dialogues, we’re creating connective tissue between grassroots activists and continental decision-makers.”

The forum occurred against the backdrop of Africa’s compounded sustainability challenges, where climate change threatens to undo development gains. PACJA’s dual focus on youth capacity-building and institutional collaboration reflects a growing recognition that achieving Agenda 2030 and Africa’s Agenda 2063 requires both bottom-up energy and top-down policy coherence.

Delegates departed with commitments to strengthen national reporting mechanisms for SDG 13 (Climate Action) and explore innovative financing for locally-led adaptation projects. PACJA has made available a comprehensive activity report documenting key takeaways from its ARFSD-11 engagements, signaling ongoing transparency in the climate justice movement’s continental coordination efforts.

As African nations prepare for COP30, the Kampala outcomes highlight the critical role of intermediary organizations in translating global climate commitments into regional action plans. The forum’s youth participation component particularly underscores the growing influence of Africa’s young majority in shaping the continent’s sustainable development trajectory.