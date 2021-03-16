MTN Ghana marked the 2021 edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD) with a virtual activity geared towards promoting Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) at the Workplace.



The interactive forum driven by the global IWD campaign #ChooseToChallenge, had over three hundred (300) staff participating.

The Chief Human Resource Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah, who led the conversation highlighted the progress of 2020 Diversity and Inclusion commitments made to employees as well as the Diversity and Inclusion priorities for 2021. She said, the business has and continues to put together interventions that ensure that women live their full potentials as employees of the company.

Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah also used the opportunity to commend all women at MTN for their contribution to the success of the organization.

The event was also used to launch an inclusion-focused podcast dubbed the “Happiness Place Live Podcast”. The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh performed the official launch.

Sharing ideas on thriving in positivity in a covid-19 era, four-member panelists comprising of two MTN Staff, Maame Acheampong and Peter Anani as well as two external guests, Dr. Derek Oppong, a Clinical Psychologist and Kokui Selormey a renowned Media Personality and Advocate discussed the topic “Being 10% happier during a pandemic”. Nana Amegashie, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing and a ‘Women in Technology’ graduate at MTN moderated the discussion. The session ended with great reviews from the staff.

The interactive podcast session will be hosted every last Thursday in a month and will be discussing interesting topics that will impact employee wellbeing.

