MTN To Hold Invitational Golf Tournament On October 13

The MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, Achimota Edition for 2023 tees off at the Achimota Golf Club on Friday October, 13, 2023 at 11 am.

Over one hundred professional golfers from all over the country are expected to participate in the final phase of the Invitational Tournaments for the year.

The organisers have put at stake 12 categories of awards to be won, such as Closest to the pin, Longest drive, Best Male and Female and others.

The MTN Invitational Golf Tournament is one of the most participated golf events for both male and female players.

Top MTN Ghana executives are expected to grace the tournament.

Picture shows winners of the last MTN Invitational Tournament at Celebrity Club at Sakumono in Accra. Who wins at Achimota?