Muslims urged to observe the last nights of Ramadan

Imam Alhassan Seeta, an Islamic Tutor at the Ansaarul Islam Mosque has advised muslims to observe the last nights of Ramadan by praying at dawn.

He who gave the advice during an Islamic sermon at the Suncity Mosque at Ashaiman urged Muslims to make these nights profitable as they have successfully outstretched the last nights of Ramadan.

“These are the most powerful nights and blessed nights of the entire year, let’s not waste our time as there’s no room for laziness in these last days of Ramadan,” he said.

He said Muslims should desist from visiting online sites, and engaging in unnecessary activities but rather rest well to be able to observe the dawn prayers.

He encouraged all Muslims to wake their families up in the middle of the night to worship Allah with genuine intentions.

He said these were the moments of forgiveness adding that Muslims should repeat the most powerful prayer on the last nights of the month of Ramadan.

“Muslims should recite Allahuma inaka afuwun, tuhibul afwa fa afanee” meaning, oh Allah, you are most forgiving, you love to forgive, so forgive me” he said