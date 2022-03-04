Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School holds inauguration ceremony

By Bai Ziwei, Shi Yuanhao

The inauguration ceremony of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania, co-funded by six parties in southern Africa, was recently held both online and offline. Over 2,000 people from the six parties and representatives from all walks of life in Tanzania attended the event.

The six parties include Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, the African National Congress of South Africa, the Mozambique Liberation Front Party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, the SWAPO party of Namibia and the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

As an important outcome of China-Africa exchanges on national governance, the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School aims at enhancing party construction and improving governance capabilities of the six parties through exchanges and communication.

At the ceremony, leaders of the six parties expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the latter’s support for the construction of the School, hoping they can learn more successful experiences from the CPC at the School and constantly explore the path to Africa’s development and vitalization.

They said the six parties will enhance their cooperation with China on poverty alleviation, COVID-19 response and the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

President of Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School a bridge between the six parties and the CPC.

He introduced the long-term cooperation between the six parties and the CPC, and the support provided by the Chinese side during the construction of the School. He believes that upon the operation of the School, the two sides will continue deepening their cooperation, which will keep benefiting his country.

The practice of the CPC indicates that poverty and other challenges can be defeated by fostering capable officials, said Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the African National Congress of South Africa and South African President.

He noted that the inauguration of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School came right on time, which will help Africa train its officials and make important contributions to the bright future of the continent.

Filipe Nyusi, Leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front Party and Mozambican President said the inauguration of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School marked a new milestone of the friendship and solidarity among the six parties. He said the six parties are willing to enhance friendly cooperation in each field with the CPC.

Joao Lourenco, President of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola and Angolan President introduced that the CPC showed valuable support for the six parties when the leaders of the latter proposed to nurture young talents a few years ago. He said the six parties are willing to continue participating in the construction of the School, so as to make it fully operational.

Hage Geingob, President of SWAPO Party of Namibia and Namibian President expressed his gratitude to the CPC for the latter’s support for the construction of the School, hoping the School can advance the cooperation between the six parties and the CPC, so that they can work together to respond to challenges, achieve economic development, equity and justice.

The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School will play a key role and gather intelligent resources to promote think tank exchanges between the region and other regions, and help coordinate the work of leadership and political institutions in relevant countries, said Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chairman of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and Zimbabwean President.

Extending sympathy and working together as they unite and lead their respective people to strive for independence, promote national construction and pursue development, the six parties and the CPC have developed an unbreakable friendship.

The inauguration of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School is another piece of evidence showing the firm mutual support between China and Africa. It has set a new example for and injected new vitality into China-Africa cooperation in a new era.

According to a Chinese representative attending the inauguration ceremony, the CPC is willing to implement the important consensus reached between CPC general secretary Xi Jinping and the top leadership of the six parties, and keep enhancing exchanges of experience in national governance, especially issues of common concerns such as party construction and poverty alleviation, so as to jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries.