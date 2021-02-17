Mr Ebenezer Cudjoe, the Tema Metropolitan Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has recommended the demolition of unauthorized structures around the Tema Community Seven Post Office because of the risk they pose to life and property.

In a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, the Tema NADMO Regional Director stated that the structures were constructed indiscriminately, as a result, obstruct the free flow of water.

NADMO, therefore, urged the Tema city authorities to pull down the structures to avert a possible disaster in the future.

The NADMO statement explained that the Community Seven Post Office area was a flood-prone zone due to unauthorized structures blocking the free flow of rain water.

NADMO, therefore, called for urgent action to remove the structures before the start of the rainy season to avoid flooding.

Meanwhile, a Ghana Post Office Company Limited petition to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) copied to the GNA asked the Assembly to be swift with the demolition exercise to prevent the destruction of property.

The petition, which was signed by the Accra East Head of GPCL, Madam Georgina Donkor, said: “anytime the place floods, the office loses letters, parcels and other valuables and important documents for both the company and customers.”