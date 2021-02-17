The Osu Kinkawe Dzaase on Tuesday said an Interim Management Committee will be formed to ensure a peaceful transition of Osu to a stable administration as customs demands.

This follows the demise of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Osu Mantse.

The late Nii Dowuona VI, who was a former President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, died on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at age 57.

In a statement dated February 15, 2021, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase said the decision was an outcome of their initial broad-based consultations on transitional matters after the passing of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI.

The statement said the Committee would have representation from the four quarters of Osu, the two ruling houses, the Osu Traditional Council as well as eminent citizens who would advise the Kinkawe Dzaase to ensure a peaceful transition.

The said Interim Committee’s terms of reference include facilitating the resolution of existing disputes in the four quarters of Osu; selecting the most appropriate method applicable to each one of them.

“The Committee shall ensure resolution of disputes among major players and factions in Osu using compromise (give and take) and mutual respect for each other’s views and situation,” it noted.

The Interim Committee is also expected to consult existing legislation and best practices to ensure that the Osu Traditional Council and the Divisional Councils as established; in terms of its membership and functions fully conform to laid down regulations and statute.

It added that the Committee shall make sure that the chieftaincy rotation system between the two royal houses was fully adhered to.

The Osu Kinkawe Dzaase pledged their commitment to peace, stating that “Many have made sacrifices for peace in Osu and there will be no place for retribution in this administration.

“We have chosen this path in the supreme interest of our beloved traditional area.”

They appealed to all factions in Osu to come together to help in building ‘our beautiful fatherland’ as they noted that Osu had been split into many factions and plagued with factional differences for far too long.

The statement indicated that “however, we believe that the cords that bind us together as four quarters of Osu, is strong enough to enable us to cooperate as a united whole, resolving our differences, forgetting the past and march forward to a magnificent future”.

They further noted that “Osu Kinkawe Dzaase will formally consult Dowuona We Royal House and the Osu Traditional Council, following which we shall plead with our brothers at Dowuona We to consider giving Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI a befitting burial. We shall stand by them as brothers and assist in whatever way possible.”