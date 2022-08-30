NAM 1 has no Service Passport – Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI) has debunked claims that Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, holds a service passport.
The Ministry in a statement said the Passport Office had not issued any Service Passport to NAM 1.
It said checks from its system indicated that NAM 1 only held an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.
The Ministry urged the public to, therefore, disregard the said media publications.
