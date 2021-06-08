Namibia

Namibia has been hit by another outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease(FMD) in the northeast Zambezi region, agricultural officials said in a statement on Monday.

The country’s Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo said the areas within the radius of 30 km of Kasenu village where the disease was detected has been declared as a controlled area.

Movement of all cloven-hoofed animals out and through the controlled area has been banned, with immediate effect while all previously issued permits into and out of the controlled area are cancelled and recalled, Shilongo said.

The government has also banned the transportation of potentially infectious commodities out and through the controlled area such as hides, skins, game trophies, grass and plant materials.

She said re-vaccination of all cattle in the controlled area with FMD vaccine had commenced. Enditem

