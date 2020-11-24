The National Democratic Party (NDP) says its Presidential Candidate for the 2020 election, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has not pulled out of the race.

The party said media reports making the rounds that the former first lady had exited the presidential race were fake and must be ignored by the public as they were orchestrated by its detractors to score politic points.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Monday, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, Secretary General of the NDP, said even though its Flagbearer was in grieve, she had not made any decision to that effect.

“This is fake news and should be treated as such. Our leader is grieving and should be allowed to do so in peace. Our presidential candidate has not taken any decision to pull out of the race and has not been in communication with the Electoral Commission,” the Secretary General said.

Reports emerged early Monday in a section of the media that the former first lady had pulled out of the December 7 presidential race following the demise of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings, on November 12 this year.

Alhaji Frimpong said the national executives of the party would soon hold discussions with the Flagbearer on the way forward.

“We would like to inform the general public that our campaign is still ongoing and our parliamentary candidates, regional and constituency executives are out there canvassing for votes as well as supporters and sympathisers, are still campaigning and should remain resolute,” he added.

Alhaji Frimpong accused the National Democratic Congress of peddling lies about the NDP founder and presidential candidate and her late husband Jerry John Rawlings.

He alleged that recent events by some elements, particularly those of the NDC following the passing of the former President Rawlings, showed that there were attempts to desecrate the legacy and name of the late president, even upon his demise.

“These acts are being perpetrated by persons who have shown a desire to constantly humiliate Jerry John Rawlings and his family even when he was alive,” he added.

The Secretary General, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDP in the December 7 polls to restore the legacy of the late former President Rawlings.