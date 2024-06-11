Nat Attoh laments Ghana’s failure to secure 2024 Olympic Games boxing slot

In an interview, Nathaniel Attoh, a renowned boxing writer, ring announcer, and sports journalist, expressed his disappointment at Ghana’s inability to secure a slot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Attoh highlighted the need for Ghana to invest more in boxing and other sports where the country has shown potential for success.

Attoh emphasized the importance of proper training, monitoring, nutrition, and international exposure for Ghanaian boxers to succeed at the highest levels. He cited Samuel Takyi’s bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympic Games as a testament to the potential of Ghanaian boxers and a call to action for better support and investment in the sport.

However, Attoh lamented the lack of a holistic plan to sustain the achievements of Ghanaian boxing. He criticized the absence of residential camping and inadequate exposure for boxers, noting that these factors contribute to the decline in Ghana’s boxing fortunes.

Drawing parallels with countries like Jamaica, known for their success in sprinting, Attoh urged Ghana to identify its comparative advantages in sports and develop them accordingly. He stressed the importance of fixing the cracks in Ghana’s sports system to maintain the respect, pride, and dignity that boxing has brought to the nation.

As a media practitioner, Attoh emphasized the role of the media in highlighting problems in the sports sector and advocating for solutions. He called for a concerted effort to address these issues and ensure that Ghana’s athletes receive the support they need to succeed on the international stage.

In conclusion, Attoh expressed sadness and disappointment that Ghana will not be represented in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, underscoring the urgent need for action to revitalize the sport in the country.