NCCE educates  public on upcoming District Level Elections

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region, has engaged various groups to whip up their interest in the upcoming District Level Elections.

The NCCE met artisans, Faith-Based Organisations and Community-Based Organisations among other youth groups to educate them on the need to turn-out massively to vote in the DLEs scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.

Mr Emmanuel Attah, Dormaa East NCCE Director, said the exercise was aimed at encouraging the people to participate in the impending elections since it was their civic duty as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

He said the electorates needed to consider the election relevant as it was a gateway to development in their communities.

“We must attach all seriousness to the assembly elections because it will help us to decide who leads our communities to speak on our behalf during assembly meetings to seek development,” he added.

Mr Attah also educated them on how to properly put their thumbprints on the ballot papers to help reduce the number of spoilt and rejected ballots.

He advised the people to desist from engaging in activities that could compromise the peace and stability in their communities before, during and after the elections.