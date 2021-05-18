The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on community sensitization on the 1992 Constitution in the Ningo-Prampram District to inculcate in the citizens’ the sense of nationalism.

The Commission is also urging the public to guard against Vigilantism, adhere to COVID-19 protocols as directed by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service as part of the 2021 Annual National Constitution Week commemoration.

The Ningo-Pramparm NCCE Directorate has, therefore, mapped out 12 engagements and two street announcements to ensure that the citizens understand the basic principles of the Constitution.

Mr Oppong Mensah, NCCE Ningo-Prampram District Director, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Monday that the engagements, which were carried out in the past two weeks, saw civic educators in the district interacting with over 400 residents on the need to uphold and defend Ghana’s Constitution.

He said the NCCE Civic Educators also empowered the residents to serve as ambassadors to champion civic responsibilities in their communities.

Mr Mensah said the 2021 National Constitution Week celebration was on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first”.

He said the NCCE Ningo-Prampram engaged Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) at Lekpongunor and Old Ningo, taxi drivers, Prampram Anglican, and SDA churches, Fishermen, youth associations and Out-Patients Department (OPD) at the Prampram Polyclinic and Ningo Clinic.

He said the main reason for the Constitution Week celebration was to orient the citizenry on the need to uphold values such as demand for accountability, respect for rule of law and human right.

He said the importance of Ghana returning to constitutional rule after many years of military rule must be cherished by all Ghanaians and, therefore, called on citizens to avail themselves for effective democratic participation by inculcating the spirit of oneness and patriotism.

Mr Oppong also encouraged the public to foster national unity and peace, especially after the 2020 election petition verdict.

Touching on COVID-19, he reminded the public to continue observing the safety protocols and get vaccinated when it was their turn.

The NCCE also used the engagements to educate residents on the new Vigilantism and Related offences ACT, 2019 (ACT 999), saying activities of vigilantism groups and land guards must be reported to the Police or the Public Relations and Complaint Committee of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly.