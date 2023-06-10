NCCE urges public to be vigilant and report strange occurrences and behaviours

The residents in the Dormaa Central Municipality have been advised to report persons with suspicious characters and strange behaviours to law enforcement agencies for the necessary action to protect lives and properties.

Mr Seth Broni Tagbolorh, the Municipal Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) gave the advice when he was speaking at a programme organised by the Commission to educate and sensitise students and the public about Prevention and Containing Extreme Violence (PCEV) at the Dormaa Vocational Technical Institute (DVTI) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Bono Region.

The Commission seeks to use PCVE programme to create public awareness by holding series of public engagements, education and interaction with students and the public about the causes and effects of violent extremism.

The programme was designed to equip the people with the right knowledge and information to enable them to identify and report any acts and pick early warning signals which have the tendency to undermine the peace and development of the area.

Mr Tagbolorh encouraged residents to closely monitor the attitude and conduct of individuals in localities, particularly mad persons, stressing they could disguise themselves by masquerading as students and traders at the market centres usually with ulterior motives to wreak havoc on persons or group of persons.

He stressed the need for landlords to endeavour to do background checks on individuals first, know them in character and attitude, their occupation, hometown and how long they had lived in the community before renting rooms and apartment to anybody.

Mr Tagbolorh urged students to assist colleagues who indulged in drug abuse out of the menace, saying that influenced those involved to engage in lawless and violent behaviour such as school demonstrations with resultant dire consequences.

He cited students’ unrest usually led to the destruction of lives and properties and curtailed academic and personal development and the progress of the affected schools.

Mr Tagbolorh again advised students to be cautious of activities on social media so that they would not fall prey to online extremist groups who recruited people based on their employment status to perpetuate their criminal and illegal agenda.

Madam Sandra Safoa Obour, Municipal Civic Educator of the Commission appealed to students to participate in democratic processes and refrain from engaging in deviant acts during the upcoming district level and unit committee elections.

She entreated students to be conscious of the existence of extremist groups who could influence and entice them with money to join their fold to perpetrate evil and mischievous agenda.