NCCE Urges Reflection on Democratic Achievements and Their Protection

Madam Dorcas Atia, the Talensi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians to be reminded of the democratic gains of the country and safeguard it to protect the prevailing peace.

That, she said, would ensure prosperity and stability not only in Ghana but also in the sub-region for sustainable and human-centred development.

The Director made the call when she addressed stakeholders, including political parties, traditional leaders, religious leaders, security agencies, leaders of persons with disabilities, and youth groups, at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting held in Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The meeting was organised by the NCCE under the auspices of the European Union-sponsored project dubbed “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) in the Northern Regions of Ghana”.

It is aimed at creating awareness about violent extremism and facilitating activities to engender security consciousness, social inclusiveness, community cohesion, and situational awareness among the citizenry to enhance peacebuilding for sustainable development.

Madam Atia noted that the challenges posed by violent extremism were complex and multifaceted, and it was therefore imperative that stakeholders worked together collaboratively across all agencies to monitor and report on threats and vulnerabilities.

“NCCE believes that by sharing information and best practices, we can enhance our ability to detect early warning signs and take proactive measures to prevent violent extremism in this district,” she stated.

She said, “we aim to pave the way for a safer and more secure electoral environment in 2024 and beyond” and called on the stakeholders to get involved in ensuring there was peace before, during, and after the 2024 elections.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Saeed Boachie Yiadom, District Police Commander, Talensi, indicated that while it was essential for stakeholders to report on threats and vulnerabilities, it was also important for them to know where to channel those reports for the desired actions to be taken.

He called on the stakeholders to collaborate with the police by providing them with the necessary information to help advance the democratic fabric of the country through maintaining law and order.

Naab Nwarebilsong Naneeteng, chief of the Gaare Traditional Area and Chairman of the IPDC, reechoed that peace was essential for the development of every community and that it was important stakeholders played their roles to ensure the continuous existence of peace in the community.

Mr Jonas Mustapha Musogo, the Talensi District Director of the Electoral Commission, said the Commission, as a neutral body, was poised to ensure free and fair elections come December 2024 and called on the political parties to come to the table of dialogue whenever they had issues.