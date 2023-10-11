NDC Greater Accra Regional Vice Chairman And Communication Officer Throw Blows At Meeting

Greater Accra Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr William Vinyo and the Greater Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Jerry Johnson have enchanged blows.

The fracas was said to have occurred when Greater Accra Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC has controversial statement at the the meeting which was being held at the Greater Accra Regional headquarters on Tuesday 9, 2023.

The Soureenews.com gathered that the statement made by Mr Vinyo has angered Mr Jerry who stood up to challenge the Vice Chairman.

However, Mr Vinyo got annoyed and slapped Mr Jerry resulting to the fight between the two top shots of the party.