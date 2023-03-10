NDC needs experience not experimenters – Mahama tells delegates

Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised the Party’s delegates to look for experienced people to lead and not those who will experiment with the Party’s potential to restructure the country.

Mr. Mahama explained the state of the Party required an experienced leader to secure victory in the Election 2024, saying bringing new people on board with either little or no presidential experience to experiment would not augur well for the future presidential aspirations of the Party.

“To bring a new leader would be much expensive to bear as it is likely to keep the Party in opposition for good”, he stressed.

Mr Mahama gave this advice when he interacted with Kintampo North constituency delegates of the Party on Friday at Kintampo, as part of his two-day tour of the 11 constituencies of the Bono East Region.

He hinted his camp had put in some strategies including resourcing all branch executives with adequate logistics that might be needed for the Party to be victorious in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Mahama said that would motivate members such as polling agents and other officials to put their feet on the ground in monitoring every single activity of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NDC flag bearer hopeful was accompanied by some Party gurus and members of his campaign team which included Professor Joshua Alabi, campaign manager and Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff.

Others were Mr Joseph Ade Coker, former Greater Accra regional Chairman of the Party and Mr Alex Kyeremeh, former Member of Parliament for Techiman North and also former Deputy Minister of Education.