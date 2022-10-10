NDC Positions Are Not For Lazy People – Aspiring Chairman

An aspiring Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, Mr James Achaab says positions in the upcoming elections of the Party are not for lazy people.

He said the chances of the NDC to take over the administration of the country in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections were bright but was quick to caution that contestants for various positions in the Party at the Constituency level needed to be highly active.

“We cannot take positions in the Party and sit idle and say we will win. We must run effective campaigns else what happened in 2020 can still repeat itself. Election 2024 will not be a done deal for us if we do not work extremely hard to take back power,” he said.

Mr Achaab, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sandema, said he was ready and willing to unite the NDC in the Constituency and work to improve the fortunes of the party in 2024.

He said contestants should not take positions and expect others to run the affairs of the Party, especially at the branches, where more work was needed to boost the confidence of members and propagate the good message of the NDC even in the most remote communities in the Constituency.

He said the armchair style of leadership in the party was over, stressing that the Builsa North Constituency needed a highly dedicated leader like himself to run affairs to enable the Party take back power and deliver Ghanaians from the hands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He, therefore, urged delegates in the Constituency to consider him as the most suitable and hardworking candidate to Chair the party to put the NPP in the Constituency to sleep forever.

“I do not want to be part of the idea that we are winning the 2024 elections without working hard towards that vision. I am a solid Party member with the capacity and skill to mobilise and unite everybody from the grassroots.”

Given the opportunity to lead the Party as its Chair, Mr Achaab said he would get down to the branches and solve petty issues among members usually associated with post elections and that would form the baseline for his work as Chairman towards the NDC’s victory.

That, he said would attract floating voters, “They themselves will admire our togetherness as a Party and will have the interest to join us.”

He said even though his fellow competitor, Mr George Abavelim was equally capable to handle the Chairmanship position, he was the most capable hand to occupy the position, and further reiterated his appeal to delegates to vote in his favour.

The election is expected to come off on October 22, 2022 across all 15 Constituencies in the Region with a total of 801 qualified contestants vying for 17 positions in the respective Constituencies.

Out of the total number of qualified contestants, the Builsa North Constituency has 45 qualified candidates.GNA