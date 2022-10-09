NDC Race: Vote on achievement, vision – Women Organiser hopeful to delegates

Madam Akakpo Fadji, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women Organiser aspirant in the Akan Constituency, has asked delegates in the upcoming Constituency Executives elections to vote candidates based on their achievement and vision for the party.

She said NDC’s coming back to power in 2024 was a serious task, so they should vote for people with vision and competency to deliver.

Madam Akakpo, who is also the incumbent Women Organiser, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

She said she deserved a second term as it was during her term in office that the women wing of the party was active and vibrant.

The Women Organiser said she was the Co-Ordinator for an Entrepreneurship and that 2,400 women benefitted from training in liquid soap making.

Madam Akakpo said she also initiated a Loan Scheme and Account with the Ghana Commercial Bank, Kadjebi Branch and 487 women benefitted from the scheme, necessitating about 147 New Patriotic Party (NPP) women to cross carpet to the NDC.

The Women Organiser said she renewed the National Health Insurance cards for 10 women to make sure they were healthy for party work.

She advised other contestants to campaign on issues devoid of insults and acrimony.

Madam Happy Mamam, another Women Organiser contender, in an interview with the GNA via phone, said she was in the race to help organise women and explain party’s vision to them for acceptance.

Madam Mamam urged other aspirants to eschew insults, lies and personal attacks, but rather tell delegates their visions and capabilities because everyone was needed for elections 2024.

In all, 62 candidates were vetted to contest for various NDC Constituency Executive positions in the Akan Constituency out of 65 candidates who filed.

Alhaji Yakubu Yussif, the incumbent NDC Chairman, failed to turn up for vetting, whilst Messrs. Isaac Gator and Philip Aziagah were disqualified on grounds of not registering in the Akan Constituency and falsification of document.