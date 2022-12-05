Network International completes setup to migrate Banks, Fintech

Dr Reda Helal, Group Managing Director, Processing Africa Business and Co-Head Group Processing, Network International, says the company has completed its setup and started migrating Banks, FinTechs and its payment partners onto platform for local processing.

The completion is in adherence to the payment systems Act in Ghana, which required service providers to be present in the country and to enable them process cards issued.

Dr Helal made this known in a statement issued on the opening of its new Ghana office and data centre during the BII World Payment Innovation Summit in Accra.

It means that Network now has a presence in Ghana and is ready to serve all customers including the 15 banks in the country, all card schemes and other third-party processors who decide to co-locate their services on the company’s infrastructure.

He said, “We are delighted to be able to support Ghana’s financial institutions, merchants, and consumers through our regional office.”

He said it was their mission to make payments easy by providing a secure platform for all businesses and institutions and the regional office and data centre will help us achieve this.

Dr Helal said this highlighted the company’s resolve in complying with local regulations, by having a domestic processing presence, as it has done globally in other areas with similar requirements such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

He said the opening of the Office would offer innovative solutions that drive revenue and profitability to customers and help businesses and economies prosper by simplifying commerce and payments in the Ghana market.

Mr Perry Addo-Quaye, Managing Director of Network International Ghana, said, “Ghana is an exciting market for digital payments and innovation, and we are delighted to open our office and data centre to offer customers, banks, and entrepreneurs smooth and secure payment services. We look forward to supporting businesses as they grow and reach new customers.”

With offices in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt and now Ghana, Network has a presence across Africa’s key markets, and the business operates across almost all other African countries.

The Payment Innovation Summit, presented by Network International, is a high-profile summit that brings together policy makers and higher authorities from West Africa’s Digital Payments, Fintech, and Banking sectors to pave the way forward into progressing West Africa’s quest to enhance access to finance by adopting superior methods in digital payment transformation.