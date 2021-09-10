New GIMPA Rector is an intellectual – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has endorsed the newly sworn-in Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, describing him as deeply intellectual and an excellent academician.

Vice-President Bawumia, who was the Special Guest at the Investiture of Prof. Bonsu in Accra, acknowledged the intellectual capacity of the new Rector to lead GIMPA into a higher level of excellence.

He pledged the Government’s support to Prof. Bonsu towards resolving the challenges and difficulties the Institute was grappling with.

Dr Bawumia recalled the brotherly love and camaraderie that existed between him and Prof. Bonsu at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where both studied for various Degrees.

The reminiscing of the good old days by the Vice President at the University in Vancouver, Canada in the 1980s kept the auditorium where the Investiture took place alive with laughter and clapping of hands in support of the narration.

Prof. Bonsu, in his inaugural address, acknowledged the support of the Vice-President and outlined three key pillars he intended to pursue during his four-year tenure as Rector towards restructuring the University.

He mentioned revenue assurance, institutional restructuring and renewal and ensuring quality research and teaching.

Prof Bonsu observed that GIMPA was currently grappling with identity crisis, financial downturn and indiscipline, saying that it would require a radical approach in addressing them.

He asked for support from the government, the governing council of the University, staff, students and all stakeholders towards realising his vision.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of GIMPA, Kofi Darko Asante administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to Prof. Bonsu.

Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu took over the mantle from Prof. Bondzie Simpson.