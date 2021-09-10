New Juaben South Municipal Assembly strategises for increased revenue mobilisation

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly (NJSMA) is to undertake a property evaluation exercise of all landed properties in the area to ascertain the actual property rate of every client to the assembly.

Mr Isaac Appau Gyasi, the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive addressing the second ordinary session of the Assembly in Koforidua, said the move aimed to improve revenue collection of local authorities.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has, indeed, affected the Assembly’s revenue mobilisation drive, but, authorities were strategising with revenue collecting agents to enhance revenue collection to speed up local development.

He expressed commitment by authorities to expand business activities and growth in the municipal area by providing the right infrastructure to create employment opportunities and also raise income.

This is expected to building strong relationships between economic development and business activities among the people to boost their socio-economic lives.

“In this regard, the assembly with the support and consent of members would like to raise a 40-unit store at the old library premise and another 40-unit store behind the new court building to facilitate business development and growth,’’ Gyasi said.

He projected that if the Assembly was able to undertake the projects in addition to the stores coming up at the Jackson Park, businesses would expand and people would benefit tremendously in terms of increased income from business undertakings.

Highlighting some ongoing projects, Mr Gyasi said 40-unit lockable stores were equally being built at the Zongo market, while the construction of an assembly office complex was about 85 per cent complete.

He also mentioned the Nsukuwao drainage basin project, which is part of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project, and said it was about 90 per cent complete, while the redevelopment of the Jackson Park into an ultra-modern facility was steadily in progress.

Other ongoing projects included a rehabilitation centre at Nyamekrom, which is 100 per cent complete, construction of a slaughterhouse, reconstruction of Mangoase Court, construction of a shed at Agartha Market was also 100 per cent complete.

He said the Assembly was also undertaking the construction of two bedroom-six-unit apartment block with 55 per cent of the work already done.

The vision of the Assembly is geared towards job creation and prosperity to change the livelihoods of the people which calls for all stakeholders to come together to support its realisation.