New Juaben South Municipal Plans to Redevelop Two Market Centers

Mr. Isaac Appau-Gyasi, the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, has announced that the municipality would be investing GHS 36.41 million in the redevelopment of two market centres over the next six months.

The markets to be redeveloped include the Zabramma Bodey and Yam market in Koforidua and the Zongo market to improve trading activities and boost the economy of the municipality.

Mr. Appau-Gyasi spoke at a press briefing to update journalists on projects completed under the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme funded by the World Bank and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

The Ghana Skills and Productivity Centre (GSCSP) awarded four projects under the Urban Development Grant (UDG) in 2019.

The municipality won the grant, which funded two projects together with three others.

The Zabramma Bodey and Yam market (UDG 4) was a comprehensive reconstruction project, awarded to a contractor at a total cost of GhC21.39 million.

The project was divided into three Lots, with a scope of work that included the construction of 126 lockable stores, stalls, a health post, drainage system, mosque, kindergarten for traders’ children, and pavement works.

The redevelopment of the Zongo market (UDG 5) involved the construction of new stores and renovation of existing stalls.

The project was awarded to a contractor at a total cost of GHS 15.01 million and was divided into four Lots.

Additionally, the contractor was expected to construct 80 additional stores, stalls, walls, security and police posts, a lorry station, and other facilities needed to make trading in the Zongo market attractive.

Due to the redevelopment projects, approximately 353 traders at the two market centres were relocated to temporary sites to trade as they waited for the completion of the two market centres.

Mr. Appau-Gyasi stated that traders at the Zabramma market would be relocated to the Agartha market railway line by the end of May, while those at the Zongo market had already been relocated to Krobo junction.

He urged traders who were affected by the relocation process to be patient with the assembly as the market centres were being redeveloped to promote a food market system.

He also mentioned that other projects funded under the UDG include the construction of the Nsukwao Drainage System (UDG 1), the ongoing upgrading of Jackson Park, Phase I and II (UDG 2 and UDG 3).