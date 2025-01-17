New Software Revolutionizes University Admissions for SHS Students in Ghana

A pioneering innovation by Professor Kobby Mensah, a marketing expert at the University of Ghana Business School, is set to revolutionize the university admissions process for Senior High School (SHS) students.

The software, known as Admissions Checker, uses students’ West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) grades and high school courses to assess their eligibility for admission to various universities and programs.

Prof. Mensah described the software as a critical tool that empowers students to navigate the often complex and stressful admissions process with greater clarity and confidence. “The software is designed to provide students with realistic choices and opportunities for university admission. By entering their academic records, students can receive a report that shows their chances of being admitted to specific universities and courses, presented in percentage terms,” he explained.

Admissions Checker is crafted to guide students through informed decision-making. By inputting their WASSCE grades, high school courses, and demographic details, users can generate a detailed report that paints a clear picture of their potential to be admitted into their desired universities and programs. This personalized insight allows students to align their academic performance with realistic opportunities for their future education.

The software also boasts a unique feature aimed at students still in high school. SHS 1 students can utilize their terminal examination results to assess their likelihood of gaining university admission, even before taking their WASSCE exams. This enables students to track their academic progress, identify areas for improvement, and adjust their study strategies well in advance of their final exams.

“This feature gives students the chance to assess their readiness for university admission early on, so they can make adjustments to their academic strategies to ensure a strong performance in their final exams,” Prof. Mensah said.

The ultimate goal of Admissions Checker is to reduce the uncertainty and anxiety often associated with the university admissions process. By providing a detailed, data-driven assessment of students’ chances, the software offers them a sense of direction and purpose as they prepare for their academic futures.

Prof. Mensah emphasized that the tool is designed to help students “embark on their academic journey with confidence, armed with the knowledge of their eligibility for top-tier institutions and highly sought-after programs.”

As Admissions Checker continues to make waves in Ghana’s educational landscape, it stands to be an indispensable resource, helping to streamline the admissions process and ensuring students are better equipped to achieve their academic goals.