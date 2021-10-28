Newmont Ghana named overall best organization in human resources practice 

Newmont Ghana swept six awards at the prestigious 2021 HR Focus Awards, celebrating  excellence in human resource management. The gold mining industry leader was adjudged  the Overall Best Organization in HR Practice. 

The company won across multiple categories including the Best HR Practice in Energy and  Natural Resources, Best Organization in Learning and Development Practice, Best  Organization in Localization, Best Organization in HR Information Systems and Best  Organization in Diversity and Inclusion. 

Hosted at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on the theme: Global Changes: Preparing People  and Culture for the Next Decade, the biennial HR Focus Awards identifies, recognises and  honours organizations that have harnessed a tradition of best practices in Human Resource  Management. The event also provides a platform for HR practitioners to network and  celebrate their achievements. 

Regional Senior Vice President (RSVP) for Newmont Africa, Francois Hardy, said the  recognitions are a testament of Newmont’s commitment to putting people first and at the  heart of its operations. “These awards reinforce our commitment to fostering an enabling  and inclusive work environment for our talented and engaged workforce to help sustain our  superior business performance,” he said. “The awards also acknowledge the innovative  strategies and initiatives deployed amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our employees safe,  engaged and productive.” 

Regional Vice President – Human Resources, Awo Quaison-Sackey, said the multiple awards  will motivate her team to continue pursuing talent management excellence and enhancing  workplace experience. “We are pleased our efforts at improving the value of our workforce  have been externally validated by these awards. We will continue striving to provide our  workforce with career and personal growth opportunities to thrive and contribute  meaningfully to our business and industry at large.”

Over the years, Newmont Ghana has demonstrated industry leadership in attracting and  developing the next generation of mining professionals with the multiple talent acquisition  programmes including its Graduate Development Programme and New Futures for Girls  Leadership initiative for young promising and diverse talents to train, mentor and expose  them to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The company also runs  the Apprenticeship and Learnership Programmes to provide opportunities in mine  maintenance, mine process and heavy truck operations for semi-skilled youth fromits Ahafo  and Akyem mine host communities.  

According to the company, these initiatives align with its strategy of contributing to the  achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 – promoting  decent work and economic growth for all by 2030. 

“We are proud of these laurels and will continue to consolidate our reputation as a leading  employer of choice by further enhancing our workplace experience, maintaining a diverse,  motivated and productive workforce even through these challenging times in a global  pandemic,” Mr. Hardy concluded.

