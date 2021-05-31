About 107 kilograms of cannabis have been seized in two cities of Nigeria, according to a statement from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday.

The seizures were made in operations in Abuja and Lagos between Thursday and Saturday, and three persons were arrested, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said in the statement.

He said 30 compressed parcels of cannabis, weighing 105.5 kilograms, were seized along Gwagwalada-Abuja road in a luxury bus on Thursday.

In another operation, Babafemi said, 2 kilograms of cannabis was intercepted on Saturday at a courier company in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub. Enditem