Nigerian aviation workers on strike

Flight operations were disrupted in major airports across Nigeria Monday as local aviation workers began a warning strike, leaving intending domestic passengers stranded.

The two-day industrial action by various aviation unions in the country followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Nigerian government, bordering on welfare, including the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency since 2019, as well as the immediate release of a reviewed condition of service.

In Lagos, the country’s economic hub, apart from passengers who were left stranded by the disruption in flight schedules due to the development, business owners and their workers were also in a state of confusion as they could not gain access to their workplaces within the Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal.

The aviation workers also demanded the halt of the planned demolition exercise of aviation agency buildings for an airport city project in Lagos by the federal government.

In a statement, the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, advised intending passengers to “make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments” due to the industrial action.

The Nigerian government on Monday called for an end to the strike, saying apart from causing immense disruption to air travel across the country, the development has brought untold hardship to domestic travelers.

In a statement, Odutayo Oluseyi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Aviation, referred to the grievances prompting the strike by the unions as “issues that should not lead to a strike,” noting if prolonged, it might further increase the hardship on citizens, “affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses, and negatively impact our rating globally.” Enditem