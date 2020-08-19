At least 20 members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) including their leaders were killed in an airstrike by the Nigerian military, the military authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

A major logistics hub of the ISWAP in Bukar Meram of the northeastern state of Borno, linking other Island settlements of the Lake Chad, was bombed during the operation on Monday, the military said in a statement.

John Enenche, the spokesman for the Nigerian military, said the targeted area in Bukar Meram housed dozens of the ISWAP militants and some of their key leaders.

Enenche said the fighter jets and helicopter gunships that were deployed for the operation had hit designated targets in the area, leading to the destruction of the logistics facilities.

“No fewer than 20 terrorists in the area were taken out by the Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft,” the military spokesman added.