The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Wednesday reported 489 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 9,068.

The center said in a statement that 34 patients recovered and seven died on Wednesday, bringing the total recoveries to 1,003 and the death toll to 164.

A series of precautionary measures against the pandemic have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was reported in March, including closing the country’s borders, closing schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.