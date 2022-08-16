Nigerian police kill 5 suspected kidnappers

Nigerian police operatives on Sunday killed five suspected kidnappers in an operation in the country’s southern state of Edo, police said on Monday.

One victim, who had been in captivity for days, was also rescued during the police operation in a forest near the town of Ibilo in Edo state, said Jennifer Iwegbu, a spokeswoman for the police in that state, in a statement.

Iwegbu said the operation was part of the police’s commitment to rid the state of violent crimes, including kidnapping.

On sighting the police personnel deployed for the operation, the kidnappers opened fire on them, leading to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured and later confirmed dead, she said.

She said the victim was rescued unhurt and had since been reunited with his family.

Two locally made pistols, amulets, and cartridges were recovered from the scene, she added. Enditem