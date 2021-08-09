Nigerian president calls Erdogan over Turkey wildfires

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari telephoned his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday to convey the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria over recent wildfires in Turkey.

In a statement released by the State House, Buhari expressed deep condolences to Erdogan over the losses of lives and property as a result of the wildfires, which affected vast territories in Turkey, torching houses, farmland, wildlife.

He extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of the president in handling the disaster while wishing for the quick recovery of the injured, according to the statement.

Recalling the friendly relations between Nigeria and Turkey, the Nigerian leader also offered the readiness of Nigeria to extend its “modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey,” the statement added. Enditem