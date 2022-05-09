‘Nine Special Wisdom Quotes For All Mothers’ By Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has released another powerful message on Mothers’ Day.

He was delivering a sermon during Mothers’ Day church service yesterday where he spoke on how important are mothers.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah begun by defining a Mother.

“Who is a mother at all? Is anybody who gave birth a Mother?” he asked.

According to his own definition, motherhood is the responsibility for every woman to create a special environment for the next generation.

He explained that the moment women demonstrate, God has no choice but to block productivity.

He also stressed that there is a difference between a woman and a Mother, and that anytime God wants to bless you, He brings a woman to you.

A mother, he stressed can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.

The SEER also mentioned that when one arrives on this earth, the Mother is there for him or her, “she can stay by you until the end of life. No one can do that for you. Only your mother can.”

He also said, people who mistake their girlfriends to a mother face difficulty when their financial strength takes a different turn and the girlfriend leaves.

“But your mother can be your girlfriend, best friend, and still come back to be your mother.”

Motherhood, he stressed, is an honour from God as it has power over creation.

“Mothers are life givers, where there is no mother, there is no life. Mothers are Destiny protectors. Left with Isaac alone we wouldn’t have a nation like Israel…The disturbances in the world are caused by fathers. Until the mothers become fed up things become bad,” he said.

He then released the SPECIAL WISDOM QUOTE FOR ALL MOTHERS saying;

1. Life doesn’t come with a manual it comes with a Mother

Life is not like going to a restaurant, pick a menu, choose anything you want and throw the rest away. Motherhood is not like that. You did not choose your mother, you come with her without her, you have no life.

Because of take away, we have a generation who wants to treat their mothers like a menu. When you abandon your mother, you have no life. Your mother is your life comforter.

2. All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe it to my angel mother.

3. To the world, you are a mother, but to our family you are our world

4. A mother’s arm is more comforting than any other arms in this world. The only comforting hand is the hands of our mothers.

5. The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the Heart of a Mother. If you want to see how God loves you, go to your mother. God’s love is not with your father, it is in your mother.

6. Your paradise lies under the feet of your mother. For you to succeed in life, it depends on your mother.

7. Life begins with waking up to see the joyful face of your mother every day.

8. No influence is more powerful in this world than the mother’s influence. The power and influence of a mother is stronger than any government.

9. Always learn to love your mother because you will never get another type. (John 2: 1). It is your mother that determines whether you must live or die

