No Progress Reached on Possible Dushanbe Talks of Taliban and Resistance Forces

By
SPUTNIK
-
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
No progress has been achieved so far on implementing the initiative to hold negotiations between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s resistance forces in the Tajik capital, a diplomatic source in Dushanbe told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In mid-September, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the negotiations could take place in Dushanbe in the near future. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon supported the idea.

“There is still no progress regarding negotiations between Afghanistan’s resistance forces and the Taliban that could be held in Tajikistan,” the source said.

