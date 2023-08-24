Norwegian aircraft intercepted by Russian fighter

A Russian MiG-29 fighter was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian military patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

“On Aug. 23, 2023, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian state border,” the ministry said in a statement.

A Russian MiG-29 fighter took off to identify the air target and prevent a violation of the state border, it said.

The foreign plane was identified as a Norwegian P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft, the defense ministry said, adding that the plane turned away from the state border when the Russian fighter approached.

The flight of the MiG-29 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, according to the ministry.