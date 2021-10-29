NPP and NDC in Wassa Amenfi pledged to ensure peaceful polls in 2024

The Executives of the New Patriotic Party, National Democratic Congress and other stakeholders in the Amenfi East Constituency of the Western Region have signed a communique that will commit them to peaceful and violent free Electoral activities in 2024 elections.

The group signed the communique at an Inter-Party Dialogue committee (IPDC) meeting, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Wassa Akropong, and indicated that the decision was to serve as a reference to promote good and healthy politics.

The constituency communication Director for the NPP, Mr Samuel Amuah and the Constituency Chairman for NDC, Mr Robert Gyan who signed the document on behalf of their respective parties, pledged their support to ensure peaceful Electoral activities come 2024.

Present at the signing of the peace pact were Nana Kweku Kubi II, Chief of Wassa Akropong, representative of MCE, MP, Municipal Police Commander, the NCCE Regional Director and other Stakeholders.

The Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr. Bernard Boateng assured them of a transparent Electoral process and cautioned the various political party leaders to allow the EC to execute its mandate.

Mr Justice Ennin, Regional Director of NCCE commended the two leading political parties for exhibiting commitment to the IPDC meeting, stressing that IPDC was to among others, reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country.

He said IPDC was also to help deepen the existing collaboration between the NCCE, political parties, the youth, security agencies, district assemblies, chiefs, traditional authorities, civil society and community- leaders as important Stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in Ghana.

The Regional Director therefore urged the political party representatives to advise their communicators and followers to desist from using hate speech during radio discussions and endeavour to live peacefully among themselves.

Mr Ennin expressed worry about the recent happenings in the country including, kidnapping, ritual murders, armed robbery, communal violence and vigilante groups in Ghana which he noted were rising against the current peace and national cohesion.

He asked that any kind of violent activity or suspicious behavior should be reported to the appropriate security agencies for action.

For his part, the Municipal NCCE Director, Mr Daniel Akeampong Boateng, commended the members of IPDC for the tremendous role they played in ensuring a successful 2020 elections in the constituency.

He called on the various political parties to engage in healthy political Dialogue to ensure peace and tranquility.

Mr Boateng pointed out that peace called for collective responsibility and urged all the relevant stakeholders to ensure peace in their various communities to build a national cohesion for development.

Police Inspector James Agyapong, who represented the Municipal Police Commander, assured that security personnel in the Municipality would continue to conduct their activities professionally.

Other stakeholders at the meeting also assured the committee to be agents of peace and violent free elections in 2024.