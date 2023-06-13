NPP members defect to NDC over failed promises in Assin North

Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Assin North Constituency in the Central Region have defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the bye-election slated 27th June,2023.

At a durbar hosted by the NDC to welcome them, the defected NPP members, led by polling station executives, mounted a platform and expressed their displeasure with the Akufo-Addo led administration. They were welcomed the National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw.

The Akufo-Addo led government, in the opinion of the defected NPP members, has let them down with the nation’s economic woes and broken promises to provide jobs for the youth.

They claimed that the party made promises to secure employment opportunities for them in various economic sectors during the 2016 campaign, so they worked hard to help the party win power and keep it in 2020. However, they claimed that after almost seven (7) years in power, the party leadership has broken its promise to them.

They claimed that despite all attempts to find them work, only a small number of people were hired after paying significant bribes.

The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Mr Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections

A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.