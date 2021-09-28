NPP National Women’s Organiser commiserates with Akim Oda market disaster victims

Ms Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has visited the Akim Oda Main Market fire disaster scene and commiserated with the affected traders who lost their stalls and valuables.



She told the women not to lose hope but press on to get themselves reorganized, and also assured them of government’s financial support as soon as possible.

Ms Gyamfua said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had cut the sod for the reconstruction of the market.

Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, said officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Birim Central Municipality, had registered the affected persons to help in assessing and collecting accurate data for decision-making.

The market women who had been relocated to different areas were grateful to the government for planning to support them financially, pending the market re-construction.

On September 13, 2021, at at 2050 hours, a devastating fire outbreak at Akim Oda main market, resulted in loss of property.

The items that got burnt were sewing machines, clothes, cosmetics, mattresses, household wares, electrical appliances and food items.

There was no casualty.