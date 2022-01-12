NRSA to strictly enforce laws to reduce road crashes

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it will strictly enforce the laws this year to help reduce road crashes and associated fatalities on the country’s roads.

Mrs. Mavis Obiri-Yeboah, Director-General of the Authority who stated this, said the step had become necessary as a result of the recalcitrance on the part of drivers and other road users, which had made the roads unsafe.

She was speaking at a day’s workshop organised by NRSA on Tuesday for the various transport unions in the Ashanti region to discuss the way forward to significantly reduce road crashes in the region.

Mrs. Obiri-Yeboah explained that the country in 2021, recorded a total of 15,972 road crashes resulting in injuries to 13,048 people and 2,924 persons losing their lives.

The Ashanti region, she said, recorded the second highest number of 3,470 road crashes with 2,864 injuries and 606 deaths between January and December.

She attributed the increasing number of crashes to indiscipline among road users and irresponsibility among policy makers.

Mrs. Obiri-Yeboah said the Authority was appointing Road Safety Officers at the various lorry terminals in the country to monitor the terminals as part of efforts to help reduce road crashes.

Speaking on the ‘Stay Alive’ campaign, she said the overall objective was a call on all and sundry to be Road Safety Advocates.

The Stay Alive Campaign is an individual and collective obligation to be more conscious, more involved, more responsible, and more accountable and to accept full responsibility for the carnage on the road rather than to attribute it to the work of the devil.

It is also to induce positive behavioural change that encourages road users to at all times observe and advocate compliance with road traffic regulations, report infractions and also elicit greater commitments to safety from policy makers, implementers and enforcers, she said.

All must, therefore, resolve to adopt a positive road safety culture to help fight against road fatalities and injuries, Mrs. Obiri-Yeboah stated.

She urged road users, especially drivers and motorcycle riders, to be disciplined, circumspect and responsible to help curb the carnage on the road and cautioned drivers who drive more than 500 kilometres to adopt the two driver initiative since the Authority would enforce it to reduce the crashes.

Mr. Francis Asamoah, a driver, said the two driver initiative would help reduce road crashes, but appealed to the Authority to ensure that the laws were enforced at all times.

He appealed to the NRSA and the Police to check vehicles involved in overloading to prevent them from causing road accidents.