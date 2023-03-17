NSA announce rates for Ghana versus Angola African Cup Qualifier

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced ticket prices for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola on March 23, 2023.

According to the DG of the NSA, the rates have been lowered considerably.

He said the VIP yard ticket and VVIP box will be sold for GH₵50 and GH₵70, respectively. For those on a tighter budget, popular stand tickets are available for only GH₵20.

Fans who want to watch from the wings and centerline will pay GH₵50 and GH₵30, respectively.

He noted that the pricing plan aims to boost more fans to attend the match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The match against Angola holds significance as it will mark new coach Chris Hughton’s debut as head coach of the Black Stars.

He was recently promoted from the technical advisor role and is eager to lead the team to victory in his first game in charge.

Football fans are happy with the rates and will fill the stadium to cheer the Black Stars who will feature players like Inaki Williams who is playing in Ghana for the first time and star player, Kudus Mohammed.