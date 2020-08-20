WASHINGTON D.C., April 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows the White House in Washington D.C., the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has signed an executive order, limiting immigration to the United States for 60 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
WASHINGTON D.C., April 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows the White House in Washington D.C., the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has signed an executive order, limiting immigration to the United States for 60 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing the White House of “negligence.”

During a speech on Monday to the Democratic National Convention, Cuomo said “our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn’t fight off the virus. In fact, it didn’t even see it coming.”

“The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here. We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it. The failed federal government that watched New York get ambushed by their negligence, and then watched New York suffer, but all through it learned nothing,” he added.

Cuomo pinned the blame of the health and economic crises on the White House, saying the United States is still unprepared to fight the virus six months after the pandemic started, which he said is “ricocheting across the country.”

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.