New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing the White House of “negligence.”

During a speech on Monday to the Democratic National Convention, Cuomo said “our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn’t fight off the virus. In fact, it didn’t even see it coming.”

“The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here. We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it. The failed federal government that watched New York get ambushed by their negligence, and then watched New York suffer, but all through it learned nothing,” he added.

Cuomo pinned the blame of the health and economic crises on the White House, saying the United States is still unprepared to fight the virus six months after the pandemic started, which he said is “ricocheting across the country.”