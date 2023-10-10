Oral Health Professionals ,elect, new executives

The Oral Health Professionals Association of Ghana (OHPAG) has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

The executives Shaibu Issifu for the President, Blessing Uche for the Vice President and Tiero Donsor Joseph for the Secretary

The rest are Prosper Topare for the Vice Secretary, Out Rose Kerstine for the Financial Secretary and Charles Mahama for the Public Relations Officer.

The elections took place at the Annual National Oral Health Conference 2023 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The new executives replaced outgone members such as Douglas Avoka, Shaibu Issifu who is now the President, Emmanuel Kuseh, Blessing Uche who is now the Vice President and enedict Asare-Baffour.

Speaking on behalf of his executives after the election, the President, Shaibu Issifu said they will strengthen the association in various work places through continues and relevant knowledge acquisition.

“We shall introduce membership loans with a reduced interest rate base on availability of funds, continue enhanced welfare packages for members in time of crisis and prioritization of research in the areas of our profession and setting up funds for same: telling our own story”, he explained.

Mr. Issifu said deliberate actions to strengthen and take over as well as own the profession.

“We shall put in place frantic effort to have a regional organization (West Africa or Africa), conscious efforts be made to bring all cadres together and leverage on their strength and strengthen the association at the regional level further for smooth operations”.

The President explained that his leadership will “foster deep collaboration and enhancing the working conditions of our members in both government agencies and private sector”.

Mr. Issifu assured that “the executives will explore various career options and break the training monopolies whilst assisting members financially if possible to pursue graduate studies in varied areas”.

By Kweku Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana