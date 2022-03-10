Over 3,000 Ghanaians Receive Treatment from Chinese Doctors

The 10th batch of Chinese medical team wrapped up its one-year mission in Ghana Wednesday with more than 3,000 local patients treated.

Zhuang Shaohui, chief of the team, told Xinhua that the team has performed a total of 1,410 surgeries during their services at Ghana’s LEKMA hospital, and some of the therapies they adopted were unprecedented in the hospital.

Over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the West African country, the team consisting of 11 top-notch doctors from southern China’s Guangdong Province also joined their Ghanaian counterparts in the fight against the virus.

According to Zhuang, the team helped the hospital facilitate the procedure of medical supply donations and shared China’s experiences of battling the pandemic with local medical staff, which has boosted the hospital’s capacity of receiving and treating infected patients.

“All of us feel honored to use what we have learned in China to serve Ghanaian patients, and we are more than excited to see their recoveries,” Zhuang added.

Since 2009, China has dispatched 10 medical teams to Ghana, playing an important role in improving the country’s medical and health services. Enditem