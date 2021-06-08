Over 800 criminals were detained and nearly 40 tonnes of drugs were seized in one of the largest international operations ever, Europol said on Tuesday.

“A series of large-scale law enforcement actions were executed over the past days across 16 countries resulting in more than 700 house searches, more than 800 arrests and the seizure of over 8 tons of cocaine, 22 tons of cannabis and cannabis resin, 2 tons of synthetic drugs (amphetamine and methamphetamine), 6 tons of synthetic drugs precursors, 250 firearms, 55 luxury vehicles and over $48 million in various worldwide currencies and cryptocurrencies,” Europol said in a statement.

Europol qualified the operation as “one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities.” It was conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dutch National Police and the Swedish Police Authority, among other agencies.

“Countless spin-off operations will be carried out in the weeks to come,” Europol concluded.