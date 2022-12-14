Paramount Chief of Domeabra rallies support for COVID-19 vaccination exercise

Baffuor Owusu Bediako, Paramount Chief of Domeabra Traditional Area in the Asante-Akim North District, has called on Ghanaians to participate in the ongoing national COVID-19 Vaccination exercise.

He said it was the duty of every citizen to support the government and health authorities to contain the viral disease, which remained a serious threat to public health.

Baffuor Owusu Bediako made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a team of officials from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, paid a courtesy call on him to solicit the support of traditional leaders for the ongoing vaccination exercise.

He said traditional leaders were instrumental in the advocacy for people to stay safe and adhere to the precautionary measures recommended by the Ghana Health Service and its partners during the peak of the pandemic.

Most Chiefs, he said, did not only join the crusade to raise public awareness about the disease but also provided hand hygiene items such as veronica buckets, tissues, liquid soaps and sanitisers.

He said as traditional leaders vested with the welfare of their people; they still had the responsibility to help sustain the gains made in the fight against COVID-19 to make society a safer place for everyone.

He entreated the public, especially those who had received only the first dose and the unvaccinated to make themselves available for the vaccination exercise as the festive season approached.

“Those who have not taken their jabs should not take this exercise for granted because we all know that our greatest threat to global security is the COVID-19, so I will appeal to everyone to take part in the vaccination,” he stated.

The Ashanti Region is currently conducting the fifth round of COVID-19 vaccination exercise in all the 43 districts with an estimated 165,931 people expected to be vaccinated between December 14 to December 18, this year.