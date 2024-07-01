Parliamentary Candidate Inspires Queens Shs Students

Hon Bright Asamoah Brefo the NDC parliamentary candidate for Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituency took his message of hope to students of Queens Senior High School during their SRC week celebration.

Addressing the students Hon Brefo reiterated the importance of educating the girl child to build a prosperous nation, stating why the NDC government absorbed the private school into the public school system for the school to enjoy what all public schools enjoyed from the government.

He enumerated problems of the school including the lack of an Assembly Hall, dining hall, ICT Lab, Science Lab, staff bungalows, school laborers, and the completion of astroturf as major setbacks for the school that require urgent attention by the central government and the Municipal Assembly which was collaborated by the Headmistress who’s speech was read on her behalf by the assistant head of the school.

Hon Brefo urged parents to make educating their female wards a priority because women are the backbones of managing homes leading to prosperous nation-building hence the appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as running mate for HE John Mahama, he also stated that although the current economic hardship in the country is extremely high parents must still try squeezing water out of stones to educate their girls.

Hon Bright Asamoah Brefo admonished the government to control inflation which is causing Ghanaian parents to become poorer each day by maintaining the dollar which has increased the cost of living making parents struggle to fend for their children.

Hon Brefo advised the students to take their studies seriously and desist from bad habits like alcoholism, drug abuse and misuse, and abstinence from LGBTQ that can jeopardize their prospects.

Hon Brefo who was met with a massive crowd amidst singing and dancing by the students for always coming to their occasions, thanked the school for the recognition and made a cash donation to support their activities.

Queens SHS is the only Girls’ Senior High School in the Western North region which was started as a private school by Nana ƆGYEAHƆHOƆ Yaw Gyebi, the Paramount chief of Anwhiaso Traditional area, and president of the National House of Chiefs until the school was absorbed by the then Mills/ Mahama government into the public school system.